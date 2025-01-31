Nicole Kidman owns the handwritten lyrics to Elton John’s ‘Your Song’

Vince Bucci/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman owns a pretty cool piece of Elton John memorabilia.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, the Babygirl actress took part in the host’s Colbert Questionnaire segment, where she revealed that she owns the handwritten lyrics to “Your Song,” penned by John’s writing partner Bernie Taupin.

The revelation came up when Colbert asked Nicole if she’d ever asked for anyone’s autograph and she shared that she had asked Elton to autograph the document. When Colbert asked where she keeps the lyrics, Nicole stayed mum, putting her finger to her mouth and saying, “Shhh!”

“Your Song” played an influential role in Kidman’s 2001 film Moulin Rouge. In the musical, Ewan McGregor’s character, Christian, sings the tune for Kidman’s character, Satine.

In other Elton-related news … a newly released promo for season 27 of The Voice has the coaches — Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini — sharing their take on Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer.” The new season of The Voice premieres Feb. 3.