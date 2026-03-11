AD
Entertainment News

Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal and more announced as final Oscars presenters

todayMarch 11, 2026

Pedro Pascal attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The final presenters for the 98th Oscars have been revealed.

Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

Additionally, Matt Berry will serve as the show’s announcer.

A post on the academy’s official Instagram tells audiences to “tune in Sunday for more surprises.”

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Written by: ABC News

