Entertainment News

Nicole Kidman steps out with daughters at Chanel Paris Fashion Week show amid Keith Urban divorce

todayOctober 7, 2025

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman had a fashionable night out with her daughters in Paris Monday.

The Academy Award winner stepped out with her daughters Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The event marked Matthieu Blazy‘s debut as creative director for Chanel. 

Kidman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the event, writing in the caption, “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls.”

She also shouted out Blazy, writing, “So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

Kidman was announced on Monday as an official Chanel brand ambassador, according to a Women’s Wear Daily exclusive.

Kidman’s appearance at the Chanel show Monday comes amid her ongoing divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30, one day after news broke that she and Urban had separated.

Kidman and Urban’s parenting plan order, filed with the divorce paperwork, shows the former couple have agreed to a set schedule for how much time each parent will spend with their two daughters.

Neither Kidman nor Urban are seeking child support from one another, according to the document.

Kidman is also mom to children Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Written by: ABC News

