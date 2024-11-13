Nicole Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese: ‘If he does a film with women’

Maria Moratti/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is down to collaborate with Martin Scorsese, as long as he’s down to tell a story about women.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an interview released Wednesday that she would like to work with the iconic director, under one condition.

“I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Kidman said.

While Kidman didn’t elaborate any further, Scorsese has been criticized for the depictions of and lack of characters who are women in his films.

The actress also spoke about other directors she’s interested in working with.

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jonze. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people.”

Kidman also spoke about being a part of two recent projects — The Perfect Couple and Babygirl — which were directed by women.

“I’m trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, ‘I’m here and I’m at your disposal and I’m ready,'” Kidman said.