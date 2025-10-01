AD
Entertainment News

Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña spy series ‘Lioness’ renewed for season 3

todayOctober 1, 2025

L-R Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in ‘Lioness.’ (Ryan Green/Paramount+)

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña are coming back for more Lioness. The spy thriller from Yellowstone hitmaker Taylor Sheridan was given a third season renewal by Paramount+.

Kidman and Saldaña are executive producers on the series and star as two CIA operatives running a program where female undercover agents help bring down terrorist organizations.

Season 2, which debuted last year, also starred Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and Dave Annable.

Kidman was nominated for a 2024 Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kaitlyn Meade in the series.

Other shows in the Taylor Sheridan universe airing on Paramount+ include Tulsa King, which debuted season 3 in September; season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown out in October; and season 2 of Landman coming out in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

