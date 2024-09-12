AD
Entertainment News

Nikki Garcia files for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after his domestic violence arrest

todaySeptember 12, 2024

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage and two weeks after Artem’s domestic violence arrest.

A rep for the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed the news to Good Morning America and said, “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Nikki filed for divorce from Artem at the Napa County Superior Court in California on Wednesday, an online court docket viewed by GMA showed.

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29 just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old, who was released on $25,000 bail, was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Artem did not resist arrest and was booked at the Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Officials did not share details on who the alleged victim was at the time, but told ABC News that they were giving the person “adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives” and that the alleged victim had been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.

Artem has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars to date and met Nikki when they competed together on season 25.

The couple married in August 2022 and share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

GMA has reached out to reps for Artem for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

