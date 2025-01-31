Nirvana members reunite at FireAid benefit concert

John Shearer/Getty Images for FIREAID

The surviving members of Nirvana — drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and touring guitarist Pat Smear — reunited during Thursday’s FireAid benefit concert raising money for Los Angeles fire relief efforts.

The surprise set, which had not been announced ahead of time, featured performances of the songs “Breed,” “School,” “Territorial Pissings” and “All Apologies.” Each was fronted by a different guest vocalist in place of the late Kurt Cobain: St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Grohl’s daughter, Violet, respectively.

Grohl, Novoselic and Smear have reunited several times over the years since Cobain’s death in 1994, most notably when Nirvana was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. That set also featured vocals by St. Vincent, Gordon and Jett, as well as Lorde.