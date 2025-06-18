No ‘Bad Blood’: Don’t believe that Taylor Swift/Olivia Rodrigo Bluebird Cafe video

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A video that purports to prove that Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are enemies has been making the rounds — but you should know by now not to believe everything you see online.

This particular video involves a famous Nashville venue called the Bluebird Cafe, where Taylor was discovered at age 14.

In the video, an employee of the venue is reminiscing about Olivia Rodrigo‘s 2023 performance there. A voice off-camera asks the man, “And what happened before she started playing?”

He responds, “We vowed to remove any visible signs of Taylor Swift. We respect the girlies.”

The video is captioned, “This employee at The Bluebird Cafe said Olivia and her team asked them to remove any signs of Taylor Swift before she performed there.” He didn’t actually say that, though. And to make it even more clear, Bluebird Cafe manager Erika Wollam Nichols took to social media to explain.

Nichols says in her video, “Olivia’s people did not ask us to remove an image of Taylor Swift. Nobody did. We removed an image of Taylor Swift that was in a position where the filming was taking place.”

“When we have filmings, we are required legally to remove images that are under copyright. We don’t own those images, so we cannot give permission for those images to be used in any kind of broadcast. … Our employee, who spoke out of turn about this, did not understand why that image was removed,” she continues.

“He spoke carelessly and haphazardly about it,” she adds. “Please understand, this was not anything between two artists. … Please do not get upset with any of this. It was a mistake on the part of the employee and I’m here to clear that up with you.”