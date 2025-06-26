AD
Rev Rock Report

No ‘Fade to Black’?: Metallica’s Kirk Hammett doesn’t ‘believe in retirement’

todayJune 26, 2025

ABC/Randy Holmes

Much like time, Metallica marches on, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon. At least, as long as Kirk Hammett has his way.

Speaking to ﻿Metal Hammer﻿ about the possibility of him hanging his guitar up, Hammett declares, “I don’t believe in retirement.”

“Retirement is something that’s been forced onto people; I don’t believe musicians are allowed to retire!” Hammett says. “This was the thinking of all musicians for the last century; because you’ve earned the right to be up there onstage, you have to fulfill that responsibility to the very end.”

“The goal was to die onstage!” he continues. “Playing music is a gift, a blessing and a privilege. I love what I do and it’s magic – it helps people. So I can’t walk away from that.”

Despite Hammett’s own feelings on retirement, he’ll help Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne say goodbye when Metallica performs at the massive Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

