AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed

todayApril 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this point, it seems that no celebrity baby name would be too shocking. Even still, Machine Gun Kelly would like you to know that his baby with Megan Fox isn’t actually named Celestial Seed.

In announcing the birth of his first child with the Jennifer’s Body star, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” Apparently at least one person took that post to mean that Celestial Seed was indeed their daughter’s name.

In response, mgk has shared an Instagram Story reading, “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,'” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

He adds, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%