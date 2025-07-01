AD
No more tears: Ozzy Osbourne announces new makeup collection

todayJuly 1, 2025

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Here’s something we can’t make up: Ozzy Osbourne makeup.

The Prince of Darkness has announced a collaboration with the company Jolie Beauty, which is based in Black Sabbath‘s hometown of Birmingham, England.

“We’re not slowing down, this collab’s a one-way ticket on the Crazy Train,” reads a post on the Jolie Beauty Instagram. “No brakes. No rules. Just pure, unfiltered rock ‘n’ glam mayhem.”

The exact details of the collection have yet to be revealed, but you can sign up for more info via JolieBeauty.co.uk.

Perhaps Ozzy will be sporting Jolie Beauty makeup when he takes the stage for Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning reunion/farewell concert, taking place Saturday in Birmingham. The show will mark Ozzy’s final live performance of his career.

