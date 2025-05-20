AD
Buck Country Music News

No ‘Problem’ here: Morgan Wallen’s #1, #13 & #46

todayMay 20, 2025

Big Loud

After six weeks at #2, Morgan Wallen‘s finally made it to the top of the country chart.

“I’m the Problem” becomes his 17th #1, setting an unusual record in the process: It’s the first time a song’s ever topped the chart after spending a month and a half in second place.

Previously, George Strait spent five weeks at #2 in 2000 with “The Best Day,” as did Keith Urban with “You’ll Think of Me” in 2004.

It’s safe to say that’s hardly a career setback for Morgan, who’s already at #13 with “Just in Case” and #46 with “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” with Post Malone.

Written by: ABC News

