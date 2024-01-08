AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

No, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez weren’t gossiping about Timothée Chalamet

todayJanuary 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

One of the most viral moments from Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards wasn’t anything that happened onstage —it was a conversation that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift had while sitting in the audience. But that convo wasn’t about what you think.

The viral video shows Selena telling Taylor and Taylor’s date for the night, Keleigh Sperry, something, to which Taylor and Keleigh reacted with shocked faces. The rumor was that Selena was telling Taylor and Keleigh — Miles Teller‘s wife — that Kylie Jenner wouldn’t let her take a photo with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, one of Selena’s former co-stars.

But now, a source tells People that Selena was “absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” adding that the Only Murders in the Building star “never even saw or spoke” to the couple.

On her Instagram Story, Selena posted a photo of herself embracing Taylor, as well as photos of herself kissing Meryl Streep, hugging Jennifer Aniston and posing with Florence Pugh.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%