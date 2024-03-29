No, Taylor Swift is not featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’

Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

While some Swifties hoped Taylor Swift would be featured on Beyoncé‘s new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, it looks like the pop star is not part of the project.

After the album dropped on Friday, fans speculated about whether Taylor sang uncredited background vocals on the song “Bodyguard.” According to People, Taylor does not appear on the track.

Complete credits for “Bodyguard” are not yet available, though we do know it was written by Beyoncé and Ryan Beatty.

We also know that Taylor and Beyoncé are friends, each attending the other’s concert film premieres last year — Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, respectively. Taylor also spoke about Queen Bey in the cover story that supported her Time Person of the Year honor last December.

“She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm and open and funny,” Taylor said. “And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”