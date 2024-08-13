No ticket for Taylor Swift at Wembley? Stay home, warns venue

Since Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour started, many shows have had parallel gatherings going on outside the gates: Fans who don’t have tickets simply stand in the parking lot and listen to the concert, otherwise known as “Tay-gating.” But if you don’t have a ticket to see Taylor’s upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium in London, the venue has a message for you: stay home.

In what may or may not be a security measure following the cancellation of Taylor’s shows in Austria due to a terrorist plot, the stadium notes on its website, “To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non ticket holders will be moved on.”

Billboard also notes that fans will be let into the stadium earlier than usual during the Wembley shows, which start on Aug. 15. For that show, as well as the ones on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, doors will open as early as 3:30 p.m. local time, and the show will start at 4:55 p.m. The shows on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 will have a 3:45 p.m. entry time and a start time of 5:10 p.m.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the terror plot, in which the unnamed main suspect reportedly planned to kill as many people as possible with homemade explosives and knives. Taylor’s three shows in Vienna were canceled; the London shows are scheduled to proceed.