AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

No ticket for Taylor Swift at Wembley? Stay home, warns venue

todayAugust 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Since Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour started, many shows have had parallel gatherings going on outside the gates: Fans who don’t have tickets simply stand in the parking lot and listen to the concert, otherwise known as “Tay-gating.” But if you don’t have a ticket to see Taylor’s upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium in London, the venue has a message for you: stay home.

In what may or may not be a security measure following the cancellation of Taylor’s shows in Austria due to a terrorist plot, the stadium notes on its website, “To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non ticket holders will be moved on.”

Billboard also notes that fans will be let into the stadium earlier than usual during the Wembley shows, which start on Aug. 15. For that show, as well as the ones on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, doors will open as early as 3:30 p.m. local time, and the show will start at 4:55 p.m. The shows on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 will have a 3:45 p.m. entry time and a start time of 5:10 p.m.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the terror plot, in which the unnamed main suspect reportedly planned to kill as many people as possible with homemade explosives and knives. Taylor’s three shows in Vienna were canceled; the London shows are scheduled to proceed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%