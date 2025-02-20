AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

No witch left behind: Ariana Grande ‘rescued’ by Cynthia Erivo & Jon M. Chu at ‘Wicked’ Japan premiere

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that there’s a corner of the globe that hasn’t seen Wicked, but the film premiered in Japan on Feb. 19 — and Ariana Grande ran into a bit of an issue with her wardrobe.

On her Instagram Story, Ari posted footage of herself following her co-star Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu onto the stage at the premiere. Ari, wearing a white Louis Vuitton gown, is walking up the stairs when suddenly her dress gets caught and she can’t move. Erivo and Chu turn around and run toward her with their arms outstretched, and help her get onto the stage.

“the unison panic!!!!!” Ari captioned the moment. “i love you both so much.”

She also reposted a meme someone created of the moment. It’s captioned, “NO WITCH LEFT BEHIND.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%