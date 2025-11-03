AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Noah Weiland announces concert commemorating 10th anniversary of dad’s death

todayNovember 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Scott Weiland performs at the Fox Theater on October 20, 2009 in Oakland, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, has announced a concert commemorating the 10th anniversary of his father’s death.

The show will take place on Dec. 3 at the Garden Amp in Orange County, California. Jakob Nowell, current Sublime frontman and son of the late Bradley Nowell, will also perform.

“10 years has gone by so fast, but his legacy must continue,” Noah writes in an Instagram post. “We will be performing all of the hits & even some deep cuts.”

For ticket info, visit GardenAmp.com.

Scott Weiland passed away on Dec. 3, 2015, at age 48.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%