Rev Rock Report

Noah Weiland debuts new song featuring late father amid threat from leaker

todayApril 22, 2024

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Noah Weiland has released a new song called “Time Will Tell” featuring guest vocals from his late father, Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland, amid a threat from an alleged leaker.

In an Instagram post, Noah writes, “Can’t believe I’m saying this right now but basically [I’ve] been getting blackmailed by a random number that somehow has a very old version of a song I have with my father.”

“Because of that I am basically forced to release a song I had no intentions of releasing until way further into my career cause this coward [really] thinks I’m about to send them $2k to not leak it,” he continues. “Sooo, I beat em to the punch.”

Noah also includes screenshots of the alleged extortion attempt in the post.

“Funny enough, I saw ‘TIME WILL TELL’ written on a bathroom wall the day I got that [text],” Noah adds. “Maybe my dad thought it was time?”

You can listen to “Time Will Tell” streaming now on YouTube.

Scott Weiland died in 2015 at age 48.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

