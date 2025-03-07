AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 begins production

todayMarch 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Nobody Wants This is officially back in production.

The hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody shared a sneak peek of the first day of shooting.

In a video shot by Bell and posted to Netflix’s socials, we see the cover page of the script for season 2’s premiere episode, titled “Dinner Party.” The video then pans around the set as the actors wave to the camera.

The post also includes a behind-the-scenes photo of Bell’s character, Joanne, cuddling with Brody’s Noah on the couch.

The romantic comedy follows Joanne, a podcast host, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate their unexpected relationship, as well as their “well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families,” according to a synopsis.

Season 2 will feature new guest stars, including Brody’s real-life wife and Bell’s former Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%