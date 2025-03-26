AD
National News

‘Nonsense’: Atlantic editor-in-chief blasts Trump administration ‘smokescreens’ on Signal chat

todayMarch 26, 2025

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg responded to the Trump administration’s pushback over the publication’s Monday article about a Signal chat discussing a U.S. attack on Houthis in Yemen it says was accidentally shared with Goldberg.

Speaking to ABC News, Goldberg said The White House is engaging in a semantic game by focusing on his use of “attack plans” instead of “war plans” in his followup report, which was published on Wednesday.

“It’s just all nonsense. It’s nonsense. They’re throwing up all these smokescreens to avoid being questioned about why they were so reckless as to have sensitive conversations like this in Signal, and why they invited a journalist and didn’t even know that the journalist was there,” he said on Wednesday. “I mean, war plan, attack plan. I mean, you know, it’s just not nonsense talk, but attack is actually an accurate term for what they were doing.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

