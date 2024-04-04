AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Nor’easter pummels Northeast with strong winds, heavy snow, torrential rain

todayApril 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The calendar says it’s spring, but a nor’easter is pounding the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rains and dangerous winds.

Up to 13 inches of snow has been reported near Killington, Vermont, and up to 1 foot of snow fell north of Portland, Maine. The snow will continue Thursday morning and afternoon.

More than 2 feet of snow is possible in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine.

Low visibility is expected and travel is discouraged, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

“Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance,” Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

The nor’easter is also slamming the Northeast with torrential rains, which wreaked havoc on roads in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday.

Dangerous winds gusts reached 64 mph on Long Island, New York, and in Stamford, Connecticut.

In Armonk, New York, near the New York-Connecticut border, a tree fell on a car Wednesday evening, killing the driver, local police said.

Two people in cars were also killed by downed trees in separate incidents near Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

On Thursday, coastal flooding remains a threat from the Mid-Atlantic to coastal New England.

Meanwhile, another storm over the Great Lakes has dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia saw more than 5 inches of rain and significant flooding.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%