Entertainment News

Norman Reedus + ‘The Walking Dead’ family mourn the loss of pooch who played Daryl Dixon’s beloved dog, Dog

todayJune 14, 2024

AMC/Eli Ade

The cast and crew of The Walking Dead are well acquainted with onscreen death, but a real one made them stop and pay tribute: Seven, the Belgian Malinois who played Daryl Dixon’s faithful dog, Dog, has crossed the rainbow bridge.

The hit AMC show’s Instagram posted a photo of the famous pooch in profile, captioning it, “Rest in peace, Seven. #TWD’s best boy.”

Norman Reedus, who plays Dixon, mourned the pup with an Instagram Story showing photos of Seven with members of the cast on set — and just him alone, bonding with the dog off camera. “Gonna miss u seven,” Reedus wrote alongside a broken heart emoji, adding, “Best TV buddy ever.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

