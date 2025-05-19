AD
Rev Rock Report

Not-so-empty garden: Elton John rose to debut at London’s Chelsea Flower Show

todayMay 19, 2025

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

In his classic song “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Elton John sang, “Now I know that rose trees never grow in New York City.” But London is another story.

An Elton John-branded rose will make its debut May 20 at London’s Chelsea Flower Show, organized by the Royal Horticultural Society, the U.K.’s leading gardening charity. The flower, created by Harkness Roses, is a hybrid tea rose with a pearly pink hue that intensifies to a cherry color.

For every potted rose bush sold, Harkness Roses will donate about $6.70 to The Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The rose is just one of many ways that Elton has raised money for his AIDS Foundation over the years. He’s also teamed with department stores, candle companies and makeup brands for special collections, and auctioned off his own belongings multiple times to benefit the charity. The proceeds from his 2021 Christmas single with Ed Sheeran also went to the foundation, and of course, his annual Oscar viewing party has raised millions for the cause over the years.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

