AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Now loading: Keith + Lainey’s “Go Home W U” music video

todayAugust 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Capitol Records Nashville

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson have rolled out their “Go Home W U” music video.

The slightly trippy visualizer opens with Keith singing in a bar and clips of Lainey’s recent CMA Fest performance, broadcast through a retro television set. Halfway through, Keith zaps out and teleports from the bar to the CMA Fest stage with Lainey, leaving a bar customer befuddled about how that happened. 

The onstage clips were recorded at the 2024 CMA Fest in June.

You can watch the full music video now on YouTube.

“Go Home W U” is currently #17 and ascending the country charts.

You can find it on Keith’s forthcoming new album, High, which arrives Sept. 20 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%