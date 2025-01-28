NSYNC biopic reportedly hits an impasse

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

The story of *NSYNC is a compelling one, but it doesn’t seem like we’ll get a biopic about the group anytime soon, despite the efforts of one movie producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neal H. Moritz, who’s best known for producing the Fast and the Furious film franchise, has been trying to get an *NSYNC movie off the ground and actually met with all five members to get their buy-in. Moritz’s idea was to focus the movie on the group’s success after they split with their unscrupulous former manager Lou Pearlman.

The movie was in the process of having a script written, and Justin Timberlake was in talks to be an executive producer. But sources tell The Hollywood Reporter all five members, who are each represented by different management firms, wouldn’t sign off.

It seems the group is interested in a movie, says The Hollywood Reporter, but they’re currently trying to come up with their own projects, among them a documentary. In the last couple of years, *NSYNC has reunited for two songs, and various members have described discussions taking place regarding what they could do next that would satisfy their fans.

But an insider tells The Hollywood Reporter that even if the group doesn’t give their blessing, a movie could be made that fictionalizes their story. “Fans want more *NSYNC, we know that,” says the insider. “So if this project was tabled for further discussions, it still leaves a door open.”