AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

‘Numerous people’ stabbed in DC, suspect in custody: Police

todayApril 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD

(WASHINGTON) — “Numerous people” have been stabbed in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, police said.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

Seven people were transported from the scene to the hospital, according to a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson.

The stabbing incident occurred in the area of Meigs Place and Montello Avenue NE, D.C. police said on X.

Authorities did not provide details on their conditions.

The stabbing incident occurred in the area of Meigs Place and Montello Avenue NE, D.C. police said on X.

Authorities did not provide details on their conditions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%