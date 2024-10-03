NYC Mayor Eric Adams could face additional charges, prosecutor says

AD

(NEW YORK) — It is “possible” New York City Mayor Eric Adams could face additional charges and additional defendants are “likely” to be added, prosecutors said during a court hearing Wednesday, a week after a sprawling, five-count indictment was unsealed against the embattled politician.

“We’re moving quickly,” the prosecutor, Hagan Scotten, said. “We think that is quite likely.”

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges that accused him of engaging in a long-running conspiracy to solicit and accept illegal foreign contributions.

Alex Spiro, Adams’ lawyer, criticized prosecutors, saying in a statement following the hearing: “The prosecution is desperately now saying they ‘could’ bring a new case because they are suddenly facing dismissal of their actual, flawed case and sanctions for misconduct. This is the sort of nonsense that prosecutors say when they don’t have a real case. If they had a real case, they would have brought it.”

The investigation into Adams began in the summer of 2021, “before the defendant had even become mayor,” Scotten said, revealing a timeframe not previously known.

The investigation unearthed text messages, emails and records from Turkish Airlines that Scotten said show the mayor tried to “create the illusion” he properly paid for certain flights when, in fact, he had not.

“It’s a bribe and it’s against the law,” Scotten said.

“Multiple” witnesses who participated with Adams in the charged conduct and witnesses who made illegal donations are expected to testify, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said they have evidence Adams sought to tamper with witnesses.

According to Scotten, after a witness was approached by the FBI during the investigation, that person was given “a clear message from the defendant they should not tell the truth to the FBI.”

The witness was not named, but Scotten called it a “significant instance of witness interference in this case.”

Adams patted the shoulder of a woman he seemed to recognize as he made his way to the defense table for his first hearing before the judge presiding over his federal bribery prosecution.

The mayor’s defense lawyer has asked the court to dismiss the bribery count and, separately, to sanction the prosecution over purported leaks. The defense urged the court to move quickly.

“We do not want this case dragging out,” Spiro said.

Spiro said Adams’ trial should start and end in March to give him time to secure a spot on the ballot for reelection. Adams, who was elected in 2021, is up for reelection in 2025.

“We want to get this to trial,” Spiro said. “They indicted the sitting mayor of New York.”

Spiro expressed confidence the bribery count would be dismissed and Adams acquitted.

“We want this case to be done with in March,” Spiro said.

Judge Dale Ho agreed the public and the mayor have a “strong interest” in a speedy trial, but he declined to immediately set a trial date. Prosecutors suggested a May trial date.

Prosecutors said they expect the trial to last about four weeks, while the defense said it would be much shorter.

Ho gave prosecutors until Oct. 18 to reply to the defense motions with oral arguments on Oct. 31.

Adams, a Democrat and former police captain, has said he plans to fight the charges, which last week he called “entirely false,” and does not plan to resign as leader of the largest city in the country.