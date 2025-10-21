NYPD searching for person who left newborn girl at subway station

A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. WABC

(NEW YORK) — New York City police have released footage of the person who they say left a newborn girl at a Midtown Manhattan subway station during the Monday morning rush hour.

The unknown person left the baby girl wrapped in a blanket at the southbound 1 train platform at 34th Street-Penn Station at about 9:04 a.m. Monday, the New York Police Department said. The person then fled on foot, police said.

The infant was reported via an anonymous tip, and NYPD and fire personnel responded, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow told reporters.

The baby was conscious and alert on the way to the hospital and she was admitted in stable condition, police said.

“I’m calling it the miracle on 34th Street, maybe just a little earlier,” Crichlow said.

“Just grateful for the work of the NYPD for responding and caring for the baby,” he added.

The NYPD is looking for help identifying the unknown person who left the baby. The police ask anyone with information to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit a tip online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.