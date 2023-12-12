AD
Buck Country Music News

“O Come All Ye Faithful” takes Jordan Davis back to his childhood

todayDecember 12, 2023

Disney/Larry McCormack

Just like most, CMA Country Christmas performer Jordan Davis has a favorite time of the year, and that’s Christmastime.

“Christmas is my favorite time of year. We kind of always stop touring right at the beginning of December just because it means a lot to me to be at home, to be with the family,” Jordan shares. “This being my first year to get to do CMA Country Christmas is really special, so I’m excited.”

The “Next Thing You Know” hitmaker is set to perform his rendition of “O Come All Ye Faithful” — a classic that’s every bit nostalgic to him.

“One of my favorite Christmas songs of all time [is] ‘O Come All Ye Faithful,” says Jordan. “[It’s] a song that I can remember my mom playing on piano as a kid. So getting to be out there and getting to sing that song is going to be really cool.”

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, airs Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

