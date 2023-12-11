Odelia Lopez Named SLIAC Wrestler of the Week

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Odelia Lopez of Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling, has been announced as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Wrestler of the Week.

The honor for Lopez comes after a strong showing over the weekend at the North Central College Women’s Open. Lopez finished 3rd in the 101 weight class bracket after going 4-1 with her only loss coming from the #1 ranked NAIA women’s wrestler.

The Wrestler of the Week honor would also mark the first for Schreiner Wrestling in their inaugural year as affiliate members of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

