Off to double-Diamond land: Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ certified 20-times Platinum

Blackened Recordings

Metallica‘s 1991 self-titled record aka The Black Album has been certified 20-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The milestone signifies 20 million units certified, which also means The Black Album has now gone double-Diamond. It first achieved Diamond status, which signifies 10 million units certified, in 1997.

A landmark record, The Black Album brought metal to the mainstream with singles including “Enter Sandman,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “The Unforgiven,” “Sad but True” and “Wherever I May Roam.” Metallica celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021 with a deluxe reissue and The Metallica Blacklist, a compilation collecting covers of every song off the original album recorded by over 50 different artists.

Along with the new ﻿Black Album ﻿certification, Metallica’s 1986 album ﻿Master of Puppets﻿ has now been certified eight-times Platinum.