Officer killed in Manhattan shooting honored at funeral

(NEW YORK) — Politicians, relatives and members of the New York City Police Department are gathered at the funeral for the “hero” officer who was one of four people killed in the Midtown Manhattan mass shooting.

Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old NYPD officer, was off duty and working a security job when he was fatally shot by a gunman who opened fire at the 345 Park Avenue office building on Monday.

Islam, a Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, is survived by his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and two young sons. Islam was assigned to a precinct in the Bronx and previously worked as a school safety officer.

“The pain is searing,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at Thursday’s funeral at Parkchester Jame Masjid, a mosque in the Bronx.

“There’s a family that expected to see their beloved, son, husband, father for many more dinners, birthdays and life celebrations,” she said. “But because of a madman, who traveled a thousand miles with such evil in his heart, to come and destroy all that is good about New York and New York City, with intent to cause unspeakable pain in a savage way — we are here.”

“The Quran says, ‘Whoever saves a life, is it as if they saved all of humanity,'” she said. “This officer saved lives. He was out front. Others may be alive today because he was the barrier.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who met with Islam’s family on Wednesday, said at the funeral, “I’m angry that a dad has lost his son, that a mother has lost her child. I’m angry that two boys are not going to grow up and be with their father.”

But he added, “I’m filled with hope and optimism today because of the life of officer Islam. And I commend the mother and father of our officer — they instilled something special in him.”

“Our hearts lift him up in prayer,” he said. “Our city is with you. As one parent to another, I will continue to pray for you and your family.”

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said earlier this week. “He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice, shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived — a hero.”

The other three victims killed on Monday were: Aland Etienne, a security guard for the building; Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive who was a wife and mom; and Julia Hyman, a young employee at Rudin Management.

Schumer said Tuesday in a message to the families, “You are not alone. All of New York grieves with you. … The city will carry their memories forward.”

The gunman died by suicide in the building.