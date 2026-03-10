AD
National News

Officer shot in ‘active shooter incident’ in Baltimore, suspect also shot: Police

todayMarch 10, 2026

In this image released by the Baltimore Police Department, law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting, on March 10, 2026. (Baltimore Police Department)

(BALTIMORE) — A police officer was shot in an “active shooter incident” in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to police.

A suspect has also been shot, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The shooting occurred on the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police, who urged people to avoid the area.

The officer has been transported to an area hospital, according to police.

Authorities have not released any information on the condition of the officer or the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

