Officer shot while responding to reported burglary in Baltimore, shooting suspect dead: Police

In this image released by the Baltimore Police Department, law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting, on March 10, 2026. (Baltimore Police Department)

(BALTIMORE) — An officer responding to a report of a burglary at a residence in Baltimore was injured when a suspect opened fire on authorities from inside the home, according to police.

The shooting suspect is dead, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly before noon Tuesday at a residence on the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police.

“When officers arrived, they were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect firing from inside of a house,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press briefing.

A 36-year-old officer was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition, officials said.

Responding SWAT officers “neutralized” the shooting suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Worley said.

A firearm was recovered from the home, he said.

During the incident, a woman jumped out of the window of the residence, Worley said. The suspect also held a gun to the head of a second woman at the window before he was shot, Worley said, referring to it as a “hostage” situation that was quickly resolved.

“He was firing on our officers. As soon as our SWAT team got there, was able to take cover and our SWAT sniper was able to take the shot, he took the shot,” Worley said.

The suspect was related to the people in the house, Worley said. Both women have been transported to a hospital, he said.

The police department’s special investigations response team is investigating, the commissioner said.