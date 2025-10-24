Officers fire shots after driver tries to ram into Coast Guard Base Alameda, 2 hurt

Police officers investigate a U-Haul truck that was involved in an incident outside of Coast Guard Island Alameda on October 23, 2025 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Two people were wounded when an “erratic” driver prompted a shooting at Coast Guard Base Alameda, which is located on a small island next to Oakland, California, officials said.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, a driver was spotted “driving erratically” and apparently trying to use his truck to ram into Coast Guard Base Alameda, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Coast Guard personnel told the driver to stop several times but the driver then allegedly put the truck in reverse and suddenly sped backward toward the Coast Guard security officials, DHS said on Friday.

“Law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of defensive live fire,” which left the truck driver wounded in the stomach and a bystander struck by a fragment, DHS said.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, DHS said. The truck driver was taken for a mental health evaluation and the bystander has been released from a hospital, DHS said.

No Coast Guard personnel were hurt, DHS said.

Protesters were gathered outside Coast Guard Base Alameda on Thursday after the base said it was planning to host Customs and Border Protection agents there as a place of operations.

President Donald Trump initially said he was sending troops to San Francisco this weekend to clean up crime, but the president said on Thursday he was pulling back on his decision after speaking with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday night.

“The Federal Government was preparing to ‘surge’ San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress,”Trump wrote on his social media platform. “I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around.”

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.