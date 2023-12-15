AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, ‘Origin,’ is here

todayDecember 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Neon

The official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, Originhas arrived.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars as author and Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson in a story about her investigation into the global phenomenon of caste. Along the way, Wilkerson experiences love, loss and the beauty of human resilience.

DuVernay wrote and directed the film, which is being distributed by Neon. It is inspired by The New York Times bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, written by Wilkerson.

“You don’t escape trauma by ignoring it,” Ellis-Taylor says in the trailer. “You escape trauma by confronting it.”

The film features an all-star supporting cast, including Jon BernthalNiecy Nash-BettsVictoria PedrettiJasmine Cephas JonesAudra McDonald and Nick Offerman.

Origin arrives in theaters January 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%