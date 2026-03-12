AD
National News

Officials respond to reports of active shooter at synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan: Sheriff

todayMarch 12, 2026

(WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.) — Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Smoke was also seen rising from the roof of Temple Israel.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.

The Michigan State Police said it’s urging residents to stay away from the area and said police are increasing patrols at other places of worship in the area.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said in a statement, “We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

