Mike FM Music News

Oh, boy! Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ blasts into #1 on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

todayJune 16, 2025

Island Records

Hey, men — Amen! Sabrina Carpenter has scored her second #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Manchild.”

This is Sabrina’s first #1 hit to debut on top of the chart; her previous #1, “Please Please Please,” rose to the top from #2 on June 29, 2024. Billboard notes that since that date, Sabrina has been the only female artist to do the following:

— Hit #1 as a solo artist, without any collaborators

— Hit #1 with a song that isn’t a Christmas tune

— Score two #1 hits

“Manchild” is the first single from Sabrina’s upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, due out Aug. 29. Her most recent album, Short n’ Sweet, contained two hits in addition to “Please Please Please”: “Espresso” and “Taste.”

Sabrina co-wrote “Manchild” with the same collaborators as “Please Please Please” — Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff. She and Antonoff co-produced the song.

After two weeks at #1, Alex Warren‘s “Ordinary” slips to #2, but remains on top on Billboard‘s Songs of the Summer chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

