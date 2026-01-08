Old Dominion is ‘Making Good Time’ as they head back into the studio

Old Dominion (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

We’re only a week into 2026, and Old Dominion‘s already been back in the studio.

Just for fun, someone decided to “see what time the band shows up” for a 10 a.m. call time and capture it for social media.

Geoff Sprung wins the timeliest award, clocking in at 9:45, sporting overalls. Brad Tursi arrived at 9:57, ready to use his new camera. Mathew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen came in together at 9:58, both partaking in some sort of caffeine.

Only drummer Whit Sellers came in late at 10:10, without “a worry,” according to the video.

OD’s sixth album, Barbara, came out in August and features their current top-30 hit, “Making Good Time.”

The band plays their first date of the new year Jan. 13 at Rocky Mountain Ski Fest in Avon, Colorado.