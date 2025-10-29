AD
Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion lands European tour with three sellouts

todayOctober 29, 2025

Old Dominion (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Old Dominion‘s in the home stretch of their first European tour since 2019, playing three sold-out shows in the United Kingdom.

The CMA and ACM vocal group of the year hits London on Wednesday before heading to Manchester Thursday and Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday.

“We’ve been so blown away by the response we’ve received at these shows,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey says. “We were so excited to finally get back across the Atlantic, and the European Odies have brought incredible energy to every show. Here’s to going out on a high note with the U.K. dates.”

Fans in Norway sang “Happy Birthday” to Matthew, who turned 48 Oct. 21 and is sporting a new mustache, a tradition when the band tours Europe.

Back in the States, OD’s set to play the Odies Beach Vacation in Florida in November, before their Vegas shows in December.

They’ll wrap the year with a couple rescheduled dates in California, before taking the How Good Is That World Tour Down Under in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

