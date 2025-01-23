AD
Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion offers sneak peek of Odie’s bartop

todayJanuary 23, 2025

ABC

Old Dominion‘s got your first look behind the doors of Odie’s.

The group hopped on Instagram on Thursday to share a sneak peek of the bar top of their soon-to-open hangout spot.

The Reel follows Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Geoff Sprung, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi sorting through band photos, postcards, Polaroids, guitar picks and other memorabilia as they decide on their display layout.

In December Old Dominion invited fans to “share a piece of your heart” with Odie’s “by sending a sticker, postcard or badge that holds special meaning to you or tells part of your story,” adding that they’ll be displayed at their upcoming venue.

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Trevor said Oldie’s opening is “really close.”

“It’s even closer now. It’s even closer,” he said. “Maybe, I think, I’ve heard January or February.”

For all things Odie’s, visit odiesbar.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

