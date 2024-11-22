Old Dominion plots Ryman residency celebrating seventh CMA Vocal Group win

Old Dominion‘s celebrating the seventh consecutive CMA Vocal Group of the Year win in a big way, as they promised onstage at the CMA Awards.

The group has announced its 7 For 7 Ryman Residency, taking place Feb. 3 through Feb. 6 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. It’ll follow a stripped-down, acoustic format, and each show will benefit one of the seven charities that Old Dominion’s passionate about: MusiCares, Save The Music, Backline Care, the Opry Trust Fund, CMA Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The Ramsey Foundation.

“When you’re looking at the Oak Ridge Boys, who are a lot like Mount Rushmore, you realize what an incredible family you’re a part of. To have won this award, which they’ve won, Alabama’s won, the Chicks won, so many great bands have won, let alone seven times in a row, that’s a blessing,” says OD frontman Matthew Ramsey.