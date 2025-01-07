AD
Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion taps Brothers Osborne, Russell Dickerson & more for Odies Beach Vacation

todayJanuary 7, 2025

Disney/Randy Holmes

A new three-day music event’s coming to Florida, courtesy of Old Dominion.

Old Dominion’s first-ever Odies Beach Vacation is set to take place Nov. 13-15 in Miramar Beach. 

The lineup includes Brothers Osborne, Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Shaggy, as well as the reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year, who will deliver two special performances.

To sign up for an upcoming presale and access to early bird pricing, meet-and-greet opportunities, a signed poster and other perks, visit engage.topeka.live.

Old Dominion’s currently in the top 30 of the country charts with their latest single, “Coming Home.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

