Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion to open Nashville bar in summer 2024

todayDecember 18, 2023

Old Dominion is set to open their first Nashville bar, Odie’s, this summer. 

The band teamed up with hospitality and entertainment group Good Time Design to dream up the local hangout spot. In a press release, Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen shared that a chance run-in with his friend and CEO of Good Time Design, Ty Hauter, sparked the idea.

“We didn’t quite know what it was, but we also knew what we were missing,” shares Trevor. “The more we talked, the more we realized we wanted a bar like the places we went to when we were just having our first cuts, hanging out with other writers.”

“And we wanted it to be a place where a group of songwriters who might have a band could play, or someone starting out might be able to be part of a writers thing and get heard,” he adds. “You know, pay it forward because all these years later, we know it works. That’s much better than just a temple to who we think we are.”

Odie’s will be located on Nashville’s Division Street, near beloved local bars Red Door, Losers and Winners.

You can watch Old Dominion’s announcement video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

