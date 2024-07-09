AD
Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi plots debut solo album, ‘Parallel Love’

todayJuly 9, 2024

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion‘s Brad Tursi is set to drop his debut solo album, Parallel Love, on July 19.

“This process was purely creative. I wasn’t even sure I’d release a project, but when I played it for my team, they all reacted really positively,” Brad says of Parallel Love, which will be released via Sony Music Nashville. “It felt like everything aligned to finally share it.”

Brad co-produced the 10-track project and co-wrote with hit songwriters including Jessi Alexander, Matt Jenkins and Dan Isbell.

Here’s the Parallel Love track list:

“Oh Darlin’ (Intro)”
“Church Bells and Train Whistles”
“Question the Universe”
“Where You Been”
“Parallel Love”
“Oh Darlin’ (Interlude)”
“Crazy Life”
“Lover and a Friend”
“Afraid to Love”
“Oh Darlin’ (Outro)”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

