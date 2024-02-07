AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion’s “Can’t Break Up Now” wasn’t meant to be a duet

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Not every duet was written as one — just ask Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Matthew shared that the Megan Moroney-assisted “Can’t Break Up Now” wasn’t intended to be a duet. All that changed, however, when Emily Weisband, a co-writer on the song who he describes as “an insane vocalist,” started singing on its demo.

“It just struck us like, why don’t we try this? Just try a version where [we] trade off [with Emily]. And so from then on, it was like, how did we ever think this wasn’t a duet?” recalls Matthew.

“Then it just became the challenge of finding the right person to add to it, or to be able to measure up to what Emily did on the demo,” he shares. 

“Can’t Break Up Now” is currently #26 and making its way up the country charts. You can find the track on Old Dominion’s latest album, Memory Lane.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%