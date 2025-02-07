Old Dominion’s ‘Making Good Time’ as Ryman Residency wraps

Old Dominion wrapped their 7 For 7 Ryman Residency on Thursday with $1.25 million raised for seven charities, including MusiCares, Opry Trust Fund, CMA Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“At a time when charitable organizations are doing more with less, we all felt it was really important to support organizations that we know take care of people who need it,” the group said.

To celebrate that, the CMA vocal group of the year dropped their new track, “Making Good Time.”

“[‘Making Good Time’] captures the spark of who every guy in this band was when we started chasing this dream,” says frontman Matthew Ramsey. “The journey is just so crazy you can’t believe it when its happening to you. But also, no matter what happens, you never forget it.”

And that’s not all.

Old Dominion also unintentionally teased more headlining shows this year, with a tour announcement set for Feb. 19.

“Sometimes you get so caught up in the moment, you get carried away,” Matthew said with a laugh. “I didn’t realize I was going to do it, but then I did. And then it was out there. At least, the news that we’d be doing a real tour, playing our own shows and making it a night for the Odies.”

Meanwhile, Old Dominion’s Nashville bar, Odie’s, is opening its doors soon. To find out when it’ll officially open, follow Oldie’s Instagram.