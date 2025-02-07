AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Old Dominion’s ‘Making Good Time’ as Ryman Residency wraps

todayFebruary 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Old Dominion wrapped their 7 For 7 Ryman Residency on Thursday with $1.25 million raised for seven charities, including MusiCares, Opry Trust Fund, CMA Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“At a time when charitable organizations are doing more with less, we all felt it was really important to support organizations that we know take care of people who need it,” the group said.

To celebrate that, the CMA vocal group of the year dropped their new track, “Making Good Time.”

“[‘Making Good Time’] captures the spark of who every guy in this band was when we started chasing this dream,” says frontman Matthew Ramsey. “The journey is just so crazy you can’t believe it when its happening to you. But also, no matter what happens, you never forget it.”

And that’s not all.

Old Dominion also unintentionally teased more headlining shows this year, with a tour announcement set for Feb. 19.

“Sometimes you get so caught up in the moment, you get carried away,” Matthew said with a laugh. “I didn’t realize I was going to do it, but then I did. And then it was out there. At least, the news that we’d be doing a real tour, playing our own shows and making it a night for the Odies.”

Meanwhile, Old Dominion’s Nashville bar, Odie’s, is opening its doors soon. To find out when it’ll officially open, follow Oldie’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%