Olivia Dean, Billie Eilish score big streaming gains from Grammy Awards

Olivia Dean at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 1 2026 (Phil McCarten/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Several artists saw an added bonus following the 2026 Grammys, when streams of their songs experienced major boosts tied to their award wins.

As Billboard reports, best new artist winner Olivia Dean‘s entire discography scored gains following the telecast, with a 65% increase in streams. The biggest gain was for her song “Man I Need,” which she performed on the show: It experienced a 67% gain in streams and a 550% increase in digital song sales.

Billboard speculates that this might be enough to push the song to the top of the Hot 100 next week; it previously peaked at #2.

Billie Eilish was the surprise song of the year winner for “Wildflower,” marking her third victory in that category. The day after the Grammys, the song saw a 127% increase in streams.

Another surprise winner, Lola Young, experienced a significant boost as well. Streams of her hit “Messy” jumped 113%, while her entire catalog experienced a 108% surge, and digital downloads increased by nearly 1,580%. Lola won best solo pop vocal performance for “Messy,” which she also performed during the broadcast.

Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar did quite well too. After Bad Bunny won the album of the year trophy, his song “DtMF” experienced a 273% boost in streams, and his catalog streams increased by 117%. Meanwhile, Kendrick’s hit “luther,” which won record of the year, saw an 83% surge in streams.