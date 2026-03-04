Olivia Dean now the favorite to record new James Bond theme

Olivia Dean poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2026, Feb. 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

British bookmakers like to give odds on things that don’t have to do with sports, like whether or not Taylor Swift would win a BRIT Award or which music act will headline the Glastonbury music festival. Who’ll record the next James Bond theme is also a popular bet, and now there’s a new frontrunner: Olivia Dean.

Fresh off her big win at the BRIT Awards, where she took home four trophies, Olivia is now the favorite to sing the theme song for the next film in the franchise, with major U.K. bookmaker William Hill offering money on her. RAYE is the second favorite at 7/2 odds, with Lana Del Rey at 4/1 odds.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is 7/1, Harry Styles is 10/1 and Miley Cyrus and Oasis are both tied at 12 to 1.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said in a statement, “After a weekend where Dean was crowned the U.K.’s new queen of pop, it’s no surprise that she’s most-fancied to open the credits in the next Bond film.”

The next Bond film marks the 26th in the franchise; it’s now being steered by new producers. Denis Villeneuve is set to direct, but the movie won’t likely hit theaters until 2028. There’s no word on who’ll be playing James Bond, but if you want to bet on it, William Hill has you covered on that, too.