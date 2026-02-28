Olivia Dean wins big at BRIT Awards, Harry Styles opens show with massive dance number

Olivia Dean poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2026, Feb. 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Olivia Dean went four for five Saturday night at the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

After winning the Grammy for best new artist, Olivia was nominated in five categories at the BRITs, held in Manchester, England. She took home four: artist of the year, pop act, Mastercard album of the year for The Art of Loving and song of the year for “Rein Me In,” a collaboration with singer/songwriter Sam Fender that’s currently #1 on the U.K. singles chart. She also performed “Man I Need” during the show.

Lola Young, who was also up for five trophies, won breakthrough artist, accepting the trophy from Myles Smith.

Opening the show, Harry Styles gave the first live performance of his #1 single “Aperture.” It was a huge number with a full chorus of background singers and more than a dozen male dancers, and featured some fancy footwork from Harry himself. He wore black-and-white pinstriped trousers, a pinstriped shirt, a striped tie and bow-trimmed ballet flats, all by Chanel, according to People.

The winner for international song of the year was “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, marking the first-ever BRIT Award for a K-pop artist. And speaking of K-pop, the voices of KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X — EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — were also seen performing “Golden” on the show.

Mark Ronson won the outstanding contribution to music award, and performed a career-spanning medley, during which he was joined by frequent musical collaborator Dua Lipa, among others.

The late Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously honored with a BRITs Lifetime Achievement award, introduced by Dolly Parton via a pre-recorded message. His widow, Sharon Osbourne, accepted the trophy.

Alex Warren, RAYE and sombr also performed during the ceremony.